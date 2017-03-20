Tom Brady Gives PROPS TO COPS ... Thanks for My Jersey!

TMZ

Tom Brady PROPS TO COPS ... Thanks for My Jersey!

3/20/2017 1:59 PM PDT
Breaking News

0320-tom-brady-superbowl-getty-01Tom Brady says he's PUMPED to get his Super Bowl jerseys back -- and gave a big shout out to the cops who helped track it down.

"I am happy my jerseys from SB 49 and SB 51 have been recovered," Brady said in a statement.

"I want to thank all of the law enforcement agencies involved. I know they worked hard on this case -- and it is very much appreciated."

"Hopefully when I get the jerseys back I can make something very positive come from this experience."

The insinuation seems to be that he'll auction them off for a charity. Stay tuned .. 

