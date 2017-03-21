Joey Badass Sued For Knocking Down 'Donald Trump'

EXCLUSIVE

A Donald Trump impersonator is suing rapper Joey Badass for pushing him off stage.

Phillip Wilburn, who's appeared on "Conan" and "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" before, says he was performing at an L.A. MTV event in September when Joey shoved him in the back with such force he fell off the stage.

Wilburn says he had to shell out $1k in medical expenses after the fall and might possibly need surgery so things could add up to $25k. He thinks he'll lose around $50k in lost profits due to his injuries.

Wilburn wants more than $1.5 million in damages.

Check out the video of the incident.