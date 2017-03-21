Michael Jordan Offers 'Heartfelt Condolences' to Jerry Krause's Family

Michael Jordan is mourning the death of his former Chicago Bulls general manager, Jerry Krause ... offering his "heartfelt condolences" to Jerry's family and friends.

Jordan won all 6 of his NBA titles while playing under Krause -- and, while they butted heads at times, MJ is honoring his memory now.

Jordan issued a statement to TMZ Sports through his rep saying, "Jerry was a key figure in the Chicago Bulls dynasty of the 1990s and meant so much to the Bulls, the White Sox and the entire city of Chicago."

"My heartfelt condolences go out to his wife, Thelma, his family and friends."

Jerry was 77.