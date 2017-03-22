'Cash Me Outside' Girl My Mom Didn't Beat Me That's Just How We Play Fight, Okay?

EXCLUSIVE

"Cash Me Outside" girl Danielle Bregoli denies her mother beat her down a couple years ago ... and says it was nothing but friendly play fighting.

We got 13-year-old Danielle Wednesday in Bev Hills, and our camera guy asks her straight-up ... what was happening in a leaked video that appears to show Barbara Ann brutalizing her child?

Danielle goes to bat for her mom, saying the clip doesn't accurately portray the events of that day ... adding there haven't been further incidents since.

Speaking of Barbara ... we can't help but notice she's nowhere to be seen here.