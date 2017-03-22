U.S. Congressman Calls Putin a 'Thief' For Stealing Super Bowl Ring

NY congressman Peter King says the recovery of Tom Brady's jersey is a "solid first step" in getting back ANOTHER stolen piece of Super Bowl memorabilia ... the ring Putin stole from Bob Kraft!!

The Patriots owner has talked openly about how Vladimir Putin walked off with his Super Bowl 39 ring during a meeting in Russia in 2005.

King says the fact we got Brady's jersey back sends a strong message to people with ill-gotten Super Bowl stuff everywhere ... we're coming for you!

He even refers to Putin as a "thief."

Guessin' Vlad ain't gonna like that ...