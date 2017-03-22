Matt Damon I'm Worried About David Price's Elbow

Forget about fracking for a second ... there's another MAJOR issue on Matt Damon's mind -- the ailing elbow of Red Sox ace David Price.

We got Matt out in NYC and talked a little Boston sports, first congratulating him on Tom Brady's jerseys getting recovered (Damon had nothing with it) then asking his level of excitement for the Sox season.

That's when Damon revealed his deepest darkest fears to us ... telling our guy he's worried about Price's injured elbow, which reports say could keep him out until late May.

Don't worry ... the Sox are still the Vegas favorites to win the AL.