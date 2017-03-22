Stephen Belafonte Still Has Mel B on the Brain

Mel B's husband, Stephen Belafonte, is following her lead and still rocking his wedding ring, but it's not stopping him from chatting up a mystery woman ... who had shades of his estranged wife.

Stephen then hit the liquor store before heading to the Beverly Hills Hotel and Serafina in WeHo -- where he's an owner -- he was spotted chatting up a Mel B look-alike at dinner. She's even wearing the same shade of nail polish as MB.

The 'AGT' judge filed for divorce Monday after separating in December.