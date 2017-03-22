Metta World Peace Says LeBron SHOULD Take Games Off ... Those Games Don't Matter! (VIDEO)

Metta World Peace LeBron SHOULD Take Games Off ... Those Games Don't Matter!

Metta World Peace has simple logic for why people need to BACK OFF big NBA stars like LeBron James for resting during regular season games ... THEY DON'T REALLY MATTER!

"When you're trying to win a championship, you can't focus on the little games," Metta says.

"You don't win a title by winning a bunch of games. You win a title by winning in the playoffs."

As for people claiming the fans are unhappy when stars sit, Metta says they need to chill ... because if the team wins in the playoffs, the fans will be happy in the end!