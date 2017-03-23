Gabriel Iglesias I'm Punching Through The Pounds To Save My Life

Exclusive Details

Gabriel Iglesias -- aka Fluffy -- put his tour on hold to save his life, and now it's clear what's he's been doing to get healthy ... boxing.

Iglesias canceled the remainder of his hugely successful comedy tour earlier this month citing health and emotional issues. Well, now we've learned, Fluffy's been hitting the gym with celeb boxing trainer Ricky Funez and he's already dropped over 20 pounds.

At the time he stopped his tour, he weighed more than 360 lbs.

We're told Fluffy puts on the gloves 5x a week for 2 hours at a time ... putting in work in the ring and on the speed bag ... his goal is to shed 50 more pounds before hitting the road again.

Funez is no stranger to training celebs ... Justin Bieber, Floyd Mayweather and Mike Epps have all rolled through his Ten Goose Boxing in the valley.

Cue the 'Rocky' theme song!