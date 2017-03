'Stranger Things' Stars Keeping Dating Rumors In The Upside Down

EXCLUSIVE

"Stranger Things" stars Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton play Nancy Wheeler and Jonathan Byers on the show, and their relationship seems as complicated onscreen as it's off.

There are rumors the two are dating, and when we caught them together at LAX Wednesday they hinted that mixing work and a relationship is no big deal since everyone's just one big family on set.

Charlie stopped short of a confirmation though, but it's pretty obvious.