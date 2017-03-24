Kevin Gates Thrown Back in Jail on Release Day Over Felony Warrant

Rapper Kevin Gates got a kick in the face himself today, after he got re-arrested as authorities were about to let him out of jail.

Gates had just completed his sentence for kicking a woman in the face at a Florida show back in 2015. He was sentenced to 6 months but was scheduled to get out a month early.

Today was the day Kevin would taste freedom again, but as he was being processed out of jail authorities found an outstanding weapons-related warrant, so he went back inside the pokey.

Gates has a hearing set for later today. It's unclear what will happen.