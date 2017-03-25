Vic Mensa Jail Looms for Packing Heat

EXCLUSIVE

Rapper Vic Mensa is facing criminal charges for carrying a loaded gun.

The L.A. County District Attorney's Office is going after Vic for carrying a loaded, unregistered handgun in his car. He'll also be prosecuted for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

Worst case scenario if convicted ... 2 years in jail.

The Chicago-bred rapper was arrested last month after cops pulled him over for a traffic violation. He confessed to having a gun in the car, which they promptly seized.

Vic is due back in court in April.