Rapper Vic Mensa is facing criminal charges for carrying a loaded gun.
The L.A. County District Attorney's Office is going after Vic for carrying a loaded, unregistered handgun in his car. He'll also be prosecuted for carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.
Worst case scenario if convicted ... 2 years in jail.
The Chicago-bred rapper was arrested last month after cops pulled him over for a traffic violation. He confessed to having a gun in the car, which they promptly seized.
Vic is due back in court in April.