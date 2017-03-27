Fetty Wap Threats from Shooting Suspect ... He's a P**** Fake Gangsta!

EXCLUSIVE

The Fetty Wap rival who got busted for the shootout dropped a string of threats against Fetty months ago ... ON CAMERA.

Raheem Thomas, better known as Fuzz, was leaving SiriusXM studios in NYC in December when he went on a homophobic rant, blasting Fetty's "gay ass" for "blackballing" him and his Muscle Team artists from the music biz.

Fuzz believes he's done a lot to boost Fetty's career, but he's getting nothing in return. Also, there's clearly a very intense Paterson, NJ turf war, and he says he's not going to lift a finger to save Fetty's ass.

As we reported, Fuzz has been booked for gun possession in Sunday morning's shootout.