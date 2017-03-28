L.A. Lakers Family Feud 'Good Ol'-Fashioned Ass Whoopin' ... Says Jeanie Buss' Lawyer

EXCLUSIVE

Jeanie Buss' high-powered attorney says her courtroom victory against her brothers was a "good old-fashioned ass whooping" ... and says Jeanie vows to "bring some glory back to Los Angeles."

As we previously reported, Jim and Johnny Buss tried to overthrow Jeanie and gain control of the team -- but Jeanie's legal team, headed by Adam Streisand, shut them down real quick.

When we found Streisand in Brentwood on Tuesday, he was super optimistic about the future of the Lakers ... and says the brothers now know once and for all who calls the shots in Lakers land.