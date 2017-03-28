Steve Francis Strikes Deal In Burglary Case ... Avoids Jail

EXCLUSIVE

Ex-NBA star Steve Francis has struck a deal with prosecutors in his burglary case, and he'll avoid jail if he stays out of trouble ... TMZ Sports has learned.

As we previously reported, Francis was hit with a felony burglary charge after allegedly breaking into a stranger's BMW and taking more than $1,700 of stuff in Florida back in June.

A rep for the State Attorney's Office tells us Francis was accepted into a pretrial intervention program on Monday, which means he'll avoid prosecution if he completes certain conditions.

We're told Francis will be under supervision for a year. During that time, he has to undergo drug and alcohol evaluations and complete any recommended treatment.

He also has to do 50 hours of community service, pay a $7,300 fine and apologize to/stay away from the victim.

If he does all that and stays out of trouble, prosecutors will drop the charge next year.