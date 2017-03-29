Mets Pitcher Jeurys Familia Suspended 15 Games for Domestic Violence Arrest

Mets Pitcher Jeurys Familia Suspended 15 Games ... For Dom. Violence Arrest

The N.Y. Mets have suspended star pitcher Jeurys Familia 15 games for his domestic violence arrest back in October ... despite the fact a judge dismissed the criminal charge against him.

As we previously reported, Familia was arrested October 31 in New Jersey after cops say they saw visible injuries on his wife after she called 911 claiming he was drunk and "going crazy."

Familia was initially charged with simple assault -- but the judge dismissed that charge in December after the MLB star and his wife met with the judge together.

Still, MLB officials are punishing Familia anyway, according to FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal who says Familia will miss 15 games and 18 days of pay ... totaling roughly $700,000.

Rosenthal says Familia has also agreed to make a contribution to charity and make in-person appearances at MLB rookie programs and at a NY-based domestic violence group.

Familia just issued a statement saying he accepts the suspension but insists he NEVER "physically touched, harmed or threatened my wife that evening."

"I did, however, act in an unacceptable manner and am terribly disappointed in myself. I am alone to blame for the problems of that evening."

"My wife and I cooperated fully with Major League Baseball’s investigation, and I’ve taken meaningful steps to assure that nothing like this will ever happen again. I have learned from this experience, and have grown as a husband, a father, and a man."