Tomi Lahren I Wanna Keep My Facebook Fans! But TheBlaze Ain't Budging

EXCLUSIVE

Tomi Lahren has millions on the line in her negotiations to exit TheBlaze ... as in Facebook followers.

Sources familiar with the negotiations between Tomi and Blaze brass tell us she's adamant about keeping her 4.2 million FB fans, but the company has other ideas.

Fact is ... TheBlaze owns her Facebook page ... and honchos have flexed their muscles by cutting off access to Tomi and her team.

There hasn't been a single post since Tomi and Glenn Beck butted heads over her announcing on "The View" she was pro-choice.

We're told Tomi believes she's more marketable if she brings her Facebook followers to her next gig. As we reported, she has 6 months left on her contract and she's currently negotiating a severance package which includes a payout and a possible time out where she can't work anywhere else.

We're told both sides are talking and they will probably reach some resolution by the end of the week. The Facebook followers may get horse traded as part of the package.