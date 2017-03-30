Floyd Mayweather Pulls a Reverse Trump ... Here's Why I LOVE the Media! (VIDEO)

Floyd Mayweather Pulls a Reverse Trump ... Here's Why I LOVE The Media!

Floyd Mayweather has a VERY different media strategy than his pal, Donald Trump!!

The boxing superstar was out spending some of his millions in Bev Hills on Wednesday -- when he took a moment, called over ALL the paparazzi and gave 'em a pep talk right in the middle of the street.

"I support all of you 100%," Mayweather said ... "Without the media, I wouldn't be where I'm at."

Of course, the guys ate it up ... and then hammered Floyd with Conor McGregor questions -- continuing the hype machine that could lead to his biggest payday of all time.

No wonder he loves the media.