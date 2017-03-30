Marshawn Lynch Signs Victoria's Secret Model for 'Beast Mode' Brand (PHOTOS)

Marshawn Lynch Signs Victoria's Secret Model ... For 'Beast Mode' Brand

Marshawn Lynch is making moves ... signing a smokin' hot Victoria's Secret model to be the face of the new women's workout line for his Beast Mode fashion brand.

Lynch announced Gracie Carvalho has joined the B.M. team as his first "brand collaborator" -- on a workout collection called "Gracie x Beast Mode."

The company says Lynch handpicked Gracie after meeting her in 2016 and "comparing notes about their respective workout routines."

Gracie's no joke ... she's been Muay Thai fighting for years and flies out to Thailand to train with the best in the world.

Congrats!