Pats SB MVP Deion Branch Tom Brady Can Play 'Til He's 46 ... If Gisele Lets Him

Tom Brady can ONLY be stopped from playing deep into his 40s by an injury ... or Gisele.

TMZ Sports asked Pats legend Deion Branch -- who won 2 Super Bowls with Brady -- if the 39-year-old Golden Boy can actually ball 6 or 7 more seasons ... like Robert Kraft says TB wants.

Branch's take? As long as the O-line keeps Tom upright ... and Gisele doesn't mind Tom being away from home, there's no reason he can't start at QB for several more years.

Deion also tells us how ugly it'll get for NFL commish Roger Goodell when he makes his return to New England this season for the first time since Deflategate.