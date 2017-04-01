Dustin Hoffman Concerned About Raiders To Vegas

EXCLUSIVE

Dustin Hoffman's shakin' in his boots just thinking about the Raiders moving to Sin City ... telling TMZ Sports, "I'm just worried about those kids that are on the team living in Vegas."

NFL owners approved the relocation from Oakland on Monday ... and now that the move is official, Hoffman's worried about young players giving into the temptations that come with Las Vegas.

But Hoffman hopes players remember how lucky they are to play pro football ... and don't spend too much time on the Strip.