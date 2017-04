Aaron Rodgers Tupac's 'Hit 'Em Up' Is My Jam! Raps Along at Final 4 Bash

EXCLUSIVE

Aaron Rodgers was ride or die for the West Coast, and especially Tupac, Saturday night in Phoenix. Sorry, Green Bay.

Rodgers was at a Final Four party where The Chainsmokers were headlining, but between sets the DJ decided to shout out the Packers QB with a "discount double-check" reference. Then watch what happened when he cued up Pac's "Hit 'Em Up."

Aaron was all in ... rapping along and throwin' up Ws!

Go Gonzaga?