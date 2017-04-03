Conor McGregor ALL SMILES At GF's Baby Shower

Forget Floyd, Conor McGregor had someone else on his mind this weekend -- his soon-to-be born child ... 'cause the UFC star and his girlfriend just had their official baby shower!

Conor and Dee Devlin were surrounded by their closest female friends and family members (it appears Conor and the fetus were the only boys present) for a fancy shindig in Dublin.

The baby is due in May and while Conor and Dee reportedly have a name picked out, they're keeping it a secret until the birth!

Think Floyd will send a baby gift?