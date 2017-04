Johnny Manziel's Fiancee Declares Bikini Season Open!

It's only April ... but bikini season is officially underway ... so sayeth Johnny Manziel's smokin' hot fiancee, Bre Tiesi.

Bre did a little bikini modeling at Posh Shop in L.A. -- showing off her insane physique.

Johnny and Bre got engaged back in March and no wedding date has been set -- but here's one lady who clearly doesn't need any of those bridal boot camps.