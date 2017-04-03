Kim Kardashian Attacked or Not in Bev Hills

Kim Kardashian may or may not have been accosted Sunday night ... you be the judge.

Kim was leaving Mr Chow in Bev Hills when a guy in shades and a backpack seemed to make contact with her, and she looked stunned.

The question is ... was he just a passerby who got swallowed up in the paparazzi crush or a goofball who wanted to mess with her?

Kim tweeted, "A random guy walks near me & almost bumped into me but he hit the parking meter. Not attacked me. Hope he's ok!"

A bodyguard apparently felt differently and gave the dude a stern warning.