Kim Kardashian may or may not have been accosted Sunday night ... you be the judge.
Kim was leaving Mr Chow in Bev Hills when a guy in shades and a backpack seemed to make contact with her, and she looked stunned.
The question is ... was he just a passerby who got swallowed up in the paparazzi crush or a goofball who wanted to mess with her?
Kim tweeted, "A random guy walks near me & almost bumped into me but he hit the parking meter. Not attacked me. Hope he's ok!"
A bodyguard apparently felt differently and gave the dude a stern warning.