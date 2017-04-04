Chad Johnson Covers Antonio Brown ... Doesn't Suck!

Here's Chad Johnson trying to cover NFL superstar Antonio Brown -- and it's not a total disaster.

Look, Brown is widely considered the best WR in pro football and runs insane routes -- and Chad is 39 and hasn't played in the league since 2012. It's not exactly a fair fight.

When they locked up in Miami on Tuesday, Brown was dominant -- but Ocho held his own and it makes you wonder how good Chad coulda been if he focused on playing DB.

Ocho squared off with ATL Falcons WR Mohamed Sanu last week and now he's got his sights set on Odell Beckham Jr.

Stay tuned ...