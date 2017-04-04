Phil Simms Not Officially Out at CBS

Exclusive Details

You may not have seen the last of Phil Simms on CBS.

With Tony Romo coming in as the new #1 game analyst -- the question now is what happens to Simms?

Our sources tell us straight-up there has been no official decision on whether Simms will get his walking papers or be reassigned ... but a decision is coming.

What we do know is Romo will be the new lead guy, as first reported by Sports Business Daily ... and "talks are going on" regarding Phil's future with the network.

Simms has been with CBS since 1998.