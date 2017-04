Charlamagne tha God Kendall Jenner, Pepsi Should Be Ashamed

EXCLUSIVE

Kendall Jenner jumped into the Black Lives Matter movement in the worst way possible, and Pepsi should be ashamed of itself for orchestrating it ... so says Charlamagne tha God.

"The Breakfast Club" host echoed a chorus of outrage over the ad, which suggests a can of soda can solve the problems between African-Americans and cops.

Charlamagne doesn't expect more from the Kardashian family, and also thinks now's the perfect time for Coca-Cola to seize the moment.