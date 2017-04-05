Thabo Sefolosha Settles with NYPD Officers ... In Nightclub Fight Lawsuit

Atlanta Hawks player Thabo Sefolosha has struck a settlement with the 5 NYPD officers involved in his violent 2015 arrest outside of an NYC nightclub ... TMZ Sports has learned.

The terms of the settlement are confidential. A judge has officially dismissed the lawsuit as a result of the settlement.

We spoke with Thabo's attorney Alex Spiro who tells us, "We are glad this matter is resolved."

Sefolosha suffered a broken fibula and ligament damage when he and then-teammate Pero Antic were taken into custody outside 1 OAK on April 8 ... after another NBA player had been stabbed in a separate incident.

Sefolosha was initially charged with obstructing justice, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest -- but he took the case to trial and was eventually exonerated.

In his suit, Sefolosha accused the NYPD officers of false arrest, excessive force, malicious prosecution and false imprisonment.

He also claims the incident was a "racial matter" -- and according to ESPN, he specifically referenced his African descent and the hoodie he was wearing that night.

Antic also sued the NYPD officers. That case is still ongoing.