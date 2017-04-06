Marcedes Lewis Says Marshawn Lynch Could Play Anywhere (VIDEO)

NFL's Marcedes Lewis Stoked For Marshawn Lynch Return ... We Missed Beast Mode

How do NFL players feel about Marshawn Lynch possibly coming back to the league? If Jaguars star Marcedes Lewis' reaction is any indication they are freakin' STOKED!

We got Lewis out at Warwick in L.A. and asked his thoughts on Marshawn's rumored return -- it's been reported he met with the Raiders recently -- and he made it clear ... he's all for it.

In fact, Lewis says he thinks Lynch could play for just about any NFL team he wants, and thinks it's actually a better league with Beast Mode pushing that rock down the field.

We can't be sure ... but it seems like Lewis might want a new teammate.