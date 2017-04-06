TMZ

NFL's Marquis Bundy Arrest Video

NFL's Marquis Bundy Arrest Video Wild, Dumb, Insane

4/6/2017 2:40 PM PDT
EXCLUSIVE

This has gotta be one of the DUMBEST arrest videos we've ever seen ... courtesy of NFL wide receiver Marquis Bundy

The cops are repeatedly trying to tell the allegedly drunk AZ Cards player to go home from a bar so they won't have to arrest him .... but he REFUSES and things get crazy. 

His friends (props to the friends) tried like hell to drag Bundy away ... literally BEAR HUGGING the guy and trying to carry him home. But Bundy fought off his friends and gave the cops no choice. 

And why?? Because Bundy was furious after someone at the nightclub he was at allegedly stole his baseball cap

Seriously.

Even the cops are completely puzzled by Bundy's bizarre decision-making. 

The whereabouts of the hat are still unknown. 

