Swizz Beatz & Alicia Keys 2-Year-Old Son's Beatbox Is So Freakin' Adorable!!!

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz's youngest son is not only adorable he's a beatbox prodigy at the mere age of 2!

Swizz uploaded a video of Genesis throwing down a beat and he has mad skills compared to your average toddler. Pay attention to how lil Genesis goes in hard after the count. Remember ... 2 years old.

He's learning to count, but he'll be spitting fire by the time he can talk ... no doubt.