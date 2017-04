Billie Lourd Snags 'American Horror Story' And Taylor Lautner!!!

Billie Lourd is making big TV deals as the same time she macks it up with Taylor Lautner.

Carrie Fisher's daughter just snagged a role on "American Horror Story," which begins shooting in June. The theme is the 2016 Presidential election.

The 24-year-old is perfect to play Chelsea ... we're just sayin'.

As for Taylor ... they clearly sealed that deal.