Adam Levine I'm Putting on a Golf Show!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Adam Levine is taking his talents to the green -- the Maroon 5 singer just landed a golf show and we're told he's FIRED UP about it!

We're told Levine locked up a deal with Top Golf to host a project for their digital platforms (website, app, social media, etc.) and it'll feature Levine hitting balls with some of his famous pals.

The show is being called "Teeing Off with Adam Levine" and production is expected to begin soon.

One thing you can probably expect ... a cameo from his smokin' hot model wife, Behati Prinsloo, who's got a reputation for being one of the best female celebrity golfers in Hollywood.