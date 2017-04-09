J.J. Redick Clippers Shouldn't Break Up ... I'll Do Anything To Stop It

Clippers sharpshooter J.J. Redick says he won't miss on keeping Blake Griffin & Chris Paul in L.A. ... and says he'll do everything he can to keep them from bolting LA LA land.

We got Redick out in BH and asked him a series of questions about the state of Clippers hoops ... which is up in the air with both Chris and Blake being free agents this summer.

Lots of people say it might be time for the Clippers to break things up and start over, but when we asked J.J. if he'd do everything in his might to stop that ... his answer was a simple "yes."

