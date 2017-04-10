UFC's Michelle Waterson Weighs In On Breast Implant Rules

UFC strawweight Michelle Waterson -- aka the Karate Hottie -- doesn't like that fellow UFC fighter Pearl Gonzalez had to jump through hoops to get cleared to fight with breast implants ... and says all women with fake boobs should be allowed to fight.

The NY State Athletic Commission conducted a review into Gonzalez before UFC 210 once they learned she had implants -- but ultimately cleared her to fight.

Waterson -- who's fighting Rose Namajunas this weekend at UFC on FOX -- says breast implants are no big deal ... and as long as the fighter makes weight, she doesn't think there's any real problem.

Of course, the commission says it is looking out for the health of the fighter (we're guessing to make sure there's no risk of the implant popping) ... but Michelle seems to think there's no real concern.