Khloe Kardashian Hell Yeah I'd Marry Tristan!!! ... No Pressure

Breaking News

Khloe Kardashian says she's DEFINITELY down to marry Tristan Thompson ... even though he hasn't exactly proposed yet.

"I would love to have a family," Khloe told ES Magazine when asked about her relationship with the NBA star ... "We've talked about it."

When asked point-blank if she would accept a marriage proposal, Khloe responded, "Yes, I would."

There's more ... in the interview, which appears in the April 12 edition of the mag, Khloe was also asked about starting a family with Thompson.

"He [already] is a father, and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father. I definitely want to be a mom. But I don’t put the pressure on it. It’s not like, 'the clock is ticking.'"

Tristan has a 4-month-old son with another woman -- but clearly, that doesn't appear to be an issue for KK.