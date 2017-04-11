Khloe Kardashian says she's DEFINITELY down to marry Tristan Thompson ... even though he hasn't exactly proposed yet.
"I would love to have a family," Khloe told ES Magazine when asked about her relationship with the NBA star ... "We've talked about it."
When asked point-blank if she would accept a marriage proposal, Khloe responded, "Yes, I would."
There's more ... in the interview, which appears in the April 12 edition of the mag, Khloe was also asked about starting a family with Thompson.
"He [already] is a father, and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father. I definitely want to be a mom. But I don’t put the pressure on it. It’s not like, 'the clock is ticking.'"
Tristan has a 4-month-old son with another woman -- but clearly, that doesn't appear to be an issue for KK.