Jackie Robinson Wife, Kids and Dodger Legends ... to Attend Statue Unveiling

Jackie Robinson's wife and children are among the special guests committed to attend the statue ceremony at Dodger Stadium this weekend honoring the MLB legend ... the team says.

Rachel Robinson, along with Jackie's daughter, Sharon, and son, David, will be front and center on Saturday ... the 70th anniversary of Robinson breaking MLB’s color barrier on April 15, 1947. The 10 foot tall bronze statue will be the very first one installed at Dodger Stadium. The first 40,000 fans will receive a smaller replica.

Several Dodgers legends will also be in attendance including Vin Scully, Tommy Lasorda, Sandy Koufax, Don Newcombe and Dodgers owner Magic Johnson.

The Dodgers play the Diamondbacks that day. Someone better try to steal home.