Jodie Sweetin My Ex Rang Twice ... Security Scared Him Off This Time

EXCLUSIVE

Jodie Sweetin's security team says her ex-fiance popped up outside her house AGAIN ... even though he's been ordered to stay the hell away from her.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Justin Hodak drove by Jodie's crib Monday afternoon, but was scared off by security guards, who then called police. The incident is a big no-no for Hodak because Jodie has a restraining order against him. We're told she was home at the time.

Hodak was long gone when police showed up, but officers filed a report stating he'd violated the court order. LAPD's threat management unit is handling the case.

We broke the story ... cops busted Jodie's ex in March for violating the restraining order when she reported him in a suspicious car outside her house.