Kevin Sorbo Round 2 of Jesus-Trump Debate ... WWJD Now?

Kevin Sorbo is still positive Jesus would be down with Donald Trump -- even on day 82 of his very eventful presidency.

We got Kevin leaving LAX, where we asked what Jesus would think now that Trump has tried to implement an immigration ban and fired missiles at Syria. The 'Hercules' actor explains why neither would sway JC's support for the prez.

Ya can't say Kevin doesn't stick to his guns -- especially when you see what his stance was on this topic about 10 months ago. Awfully familiar.