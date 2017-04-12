Tre Mason Hardcore Training For NFL Return With Browns' Ricardo Louis

Tre Mason is laser-focused on leaving his troubled past behind and returning to the NFL ... teaming up with old Auburn teammate Ricardo Louis for major off-season workouts, TMZ Sports has learned.

Mason missed the 2016 season after several run-ins with cops -- including an intense police chase on his ATV. He was released by the Rams earlier this March.

But Louis says Mason is puttin' in work every day to get back in the league in 2017 ... and once Mason finds a new team, Louis expects the running back to pick up right where he left off.

As for Louis, he says he's disappointed in his rookie campaign in The Land and dedicated his off-season to improving every aspect of his game ... and we've got the video.