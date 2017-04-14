Mack Wilds Drops $35k to Upgrade '95 Chain

EXCLUSIVE

Mack Wilds' treasured '95 pendant is looking so shiny and new, 'cause that's what $35k worth of diamonds tend to do.

Mack's had the chain for a while -- The Ninety Five Percent is his company -- but he just added the major coat of quality rocks. Nothing but VS-1 and F colored diamonds (that's primo) covering the 14-carat yellow gold emblem. Jewelers David Bling and Will Da Boss did the flashy enhancements.

We're told Mack threw down the dough for the new piece because he's had a good year -- 2 TV shows, "Shots Fired" and "The Breaks," and his 2nd album, "After Hours," just dropped.

His company motto is "No such thing as 100% in life because if you ain't growing, you dying."

Mack's jewelry collection agrees.