Kendall Jenner Coachella Media Warned ... No Pepsi Talk!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Kendall Jenner's ready for mics all up in her business when she hits up Coachella this weekend ... but there are strings attached -- NO PEPSI TALK!!!

Our Kendall sources tell us the model's got several interviews lined up when she hits up events at the festival ... but questions must be submitted in advance. Everyone interviewing Kendall will have a hard rule ... no direct or indirect mention of her failed Pepsi ad.

As we reported ... Kendall's hosting a party for the dating app Bumble and she'll be a guest DJ at another event.

There are consequences for outlets that get sneaky -- Kendall will be immediately pulled from the interview and the outlet will forever be persona non grata.

Ask at your peril ...