Tyron Woodley Yes, 'Rumble' Johnson Is 100% Done ... I Know His Next Move

EXCLUSIVE

Sorry, Anthony "Rumble" Johnson fans, your hero is NEVER coming back ... so says UFC Champ Tyron Woodley,who tells TMZ Sports he knows what Rumble's next move is, and it ain't fighting.

We got Tyron out and asked him if he thought Rumble was done for good, or if there was a chance he'd pull a Jay Z,﻿ Michael Jordan type deal and change his mind.

NOPE ... not according to Tyron, who says Rumble's mind had moved on from the UFC even BEFORE the fight, and hints he knows what Johnson's gonna do next.