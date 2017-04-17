Dana White Mayweather vs McGregor Still Not Close

EXCLUSIVE

Mayweather vs. McGregor ain't even close to happening ... so says Dana White.

With the UFC honcho recently vowing to try to make it happen, we asked Dana if there's been any movement -- but the answer ain't what we were hoping for.

Then again, we probably shouldn't expect much until after Conor's baby is born -- Dana has previously said they have plans to meet up after McGregor's girlfriend gives birth.

We also talked to White about Ronda Rousey -- and he reminds us that she hasn't officially retired yet.

Still, he doubts she ever fights in the Octagon again ... telling us she's made a ton of money in her career and is finally enjoying it.