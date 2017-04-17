Aaron Rodgers and Jordy Nelson All-Pro Groomsmen At Randall Cobb's Wedding

Breaking News

Green Bay Packers receiver Randall Cobb is officially a married man ... and he had a little help from a couple superstar groomsmen -- Aaron Rodgers and Jordy Nelson﻿.

The Pro Bowler married his longtime girlfriend, Aiyda Ghahramani, in New York over the weekend ... with his Packer teammates and other pros like Prince Amukamara in attendance.

A post shared by Daniel Sullivan (@dsullivan23) on Apr 15, 2017 at 12:51pm PDT

250 of the couple's closest friends and family attended the ceremony and celebrated with a reception at The Pierre hotel, according to The Knot.

Something worth noting: Aiyda and Olivia Munn became close friends while she dated Rodgers (they even spent this past Christmas together) ... but it's unclear if she was at the wedding and we can't find any photos of her there.