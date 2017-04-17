Sam Hunt & Hannah Lee Fowler Rollin' With New Bling & Baggage

Sam Hunt and his new wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, are doing that thing newlyweds do -- heading out for their honeymoon, and looks like she's getting a long one.

The Hunts were at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airport Monday with two giant suitcases, so we're guessing they've got more than a week planned. They were both sporting their rings, but no clear shot of Hannah's. Let's be honest ... no one cares what the guy's looks like.

No word where they're headed, but we're sure it'll be sickeningly beautiful wherever they land.

They got hitched Saturday in a small wedding, in celebdom anyway, only about 150 of their closest friends and family attended.