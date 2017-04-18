Drake House Burglarized By Oddly Thirsty Girl

EXCLUSIVE

Drake is the latest celeb whose home was burglarized, but the criminal's booty totaled around $10 in water and soda.

Law enforcement sources tell us ... a member of Drake's crew walked into the house at 10:30 PM on April 3 and found a 24-year-old woman in one of the bedrooms, wearing one of Drake's hoodies.

The cops were called, and the woman told them she had permission to enter, which she did not. She then confessed to pilfering Pepsi, Sprite and Fiji water. Drake wasn't home at the time.

It's unclear how the woman got inside the house or how long she was in the house. There were no signs of forced entry.

The lady was arrested and charged with felony burglary. It doesn't matter whether $100,000 in jewels were stolen or just a couple of sodas -- if she enters illegally and takes stuff -- it's a felony.