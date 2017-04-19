Aaron Hernandez Was NOT Suicidal, ... Lawyer Jose Baez Says

Aaron Hernandez's attorney, Jose Baez, tells TMZ Sports there were NO signs the ex-NFL star was suicidal in the days leading up to his death -- and now he's calling for a full investigation.

"We are shocked and surprised at the news of Aaron’s death," Baez tells us.

"There were no conversations or correspondence from Aaron to his family or legal team that would have indicated this scenario was a possibility."

"Aaron was looking forward to an opportunity for a second chance to prove his innocence. Those who love and care about him are heartbroken and determined to find the truth surrounding his untimely death."



"We request that authorities conduct a transparent and thorough investigation. The Baez law firm will participate in its own examination into the tragic events and will update the media and public on its finding when it becomes available."

Hernandez was discovered in his cell Wednesday morning. Officials say he hanged himself with a bedsheet.