Chris Brown's Lawyer Karrueche's Out for Self-Promotion Domestic Violence Claims are B.S.

EXCLUSIVE

Karreuche's manager Jacob York calls Geragos' claims laughable ... telling us it's insane to think Karreuche would take legal measures against Chris just for press. York adds, "please don't use Karreuche's name to distract from your client's current negative issues ... let's handle it in court." Chris Brown is the victim of a bunch of thirsty people who make fake allegations to make themselves more famous, and Karrueche Tran is on that train ... so claims Brown's lawyer.

Karrueche's restraining order hearing was put off again Wednesday because she still hasn't been able to locate Brown to serve him with legal docs. Tran claims Chris has punched her, pushed her down the stairs and threatened to shoot her.

Brown's lawyer, Mark Geragos, tells TMZ her claims are bogus, adding, "A lot of people use Chris to enhance their profile."

Geragos says Karrueche's restraining order case is "doomed to failure."

As for why Geragos hasn't simply accepted service on behalf of Chris, he says, "I'm not here to help anybody increase their profile for self-promotion."